Crash kills two Monday in Alexander County

A 1-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman were killed in a traffic crash on Monday. Neither were wearing seatbelts.
The crash involved two vehicles in Alexander County on Route 3 in Thebes, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Illinois State Police.
Lohoma Williams, 50, of Cairo, Illinois, died in the crash. Police did not give a name for the girl who perished. A 4-year-old boy was also injured in the crash and was transported by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.
Drivers were Tamika S. Littleton, 30, of Cairo, Illinois, and Michael V. Wilson, 64, of Fancy Farm, Kentucky.
According to the release, Littleton was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 3 approximately 1/4-mile south of Thebes Road in Alexander County. Wilson was traveling southbound.
Littleton entered the southbound lane of traffic striking the left front of Wilson's F-150 vehicle.
The 1-year-old was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. The release stated Wilson was transported by ambulance to an out-of-state hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
