Crash kills two Monday in Alexander County

A 1-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman were killed in a traffic crash on Monday. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

The crash involved two vehicles in Alexander County on Route 3 in Thebes, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Illinois State Police.

Lohoma Williams, 50, of Cairo, Illinois, died in the crash. Police did not give a name for the girl who perished. A 4-year-old boy was also injured in the crash and was transported by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

Drivers were Tamika S. Littleton, 30, of Cairo, Illinois, and Michael V. Wilson, 64, of Fancy Farm, Kentucky.