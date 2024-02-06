Crash kills two in Mississippi County

BERTRAND, Mo. -- Authorities say two people were killed in a crash in Southeast Missouri.
The single-vehicle crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County.
Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said southbound lanes of the interstate were closed temporarily so a helicopter could land and take a child who survived to Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The interstate reopened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The victims names had not been released.
