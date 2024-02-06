All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2019

Crash kills two in Mississippi County

BERTRAND, Mo. -- Authorities say two people were killed in a crash in Southeast Missouri. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County. Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said southbound lanes of the interstate were closed temporarily so a helicopter could land and take a child who survived to Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The interstate reopened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday...

Associated Press

BERTRAND, Mo. -- Authorities say two people were killed in a crash in Southeast Missouri.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said southbound lanes of the interstate were closed temporarily so a helicopter could land and take a child who survived to Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The interstate reopened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victims names had not been released.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

