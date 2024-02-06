All sections
NewsJanuary 2, 2018

Crash kills Jackson woman Sunday

A Jackson woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bonita Fuller, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor, the patrol said. The crash occurred at 12:10 p.m. on U.S. 61 in Fruitland...

Southeast Missourian

A Jackson woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Bonita Fuller, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor, the patrol said.

The crash occurred at 12:10 p.m. on U.S. 61 in Fruitland.

According to the patrol, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, went airborne and then struck a tree and a house.

Pertinent address:

U.S. 61, Fruitland, Mo.

Local News

