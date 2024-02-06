All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 5, 2022

Crash kills 3, injures 3 in Scott County

Three people died Saturday, Dec. 3, after the vehicle in which they were riding swerved to miss an animal on northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County and struck a tree, according to a state Highway Patrol report. ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
file

Three people died Saturday, Dec. 3, after the vehicle in which they were riding swerved to miss an animal on northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County and struck a tree, according to a state Highway Patrol report.

Killed were the driver of the 2002 Ford F-150, 20-year-old Audrey Smith of Bridgeton, Missouri, and two passengers — 20-year-old Andrew Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and 19-year-old Mallory Carter of Brighton, Illinois. All were pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Branam.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Three others sustained what were described as minor to moderate injuries and were transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau — Grace A. Makowski, 22, of St. Louis, Maria L. Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve and Katherine B. Nations of Chesterfield, Missouri.

A Highway Patrol report said the accident occurred 7:03 p.m. at the 85.6 mile marker of I-55.

The Standard Democrat contributed information for this story.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy