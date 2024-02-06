Crash kills 3, injures 3 in Scott County

Three people died Saturday, Dec. 3, after the vehicle in which they were riding swerved to miss an animal on northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County and struck a tree, according to a state Highway Patrol report.
Killed were the driver of the 2002 Ford F-150, 20-year-old Audrey Smith of Bridgeton, Missouri, and two passengers — 20-year-old Andrew Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and 19-year-old Mallory Carter of Brighton, Illinois. All were pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Branam.
Three others sustained what were described as minor to moderate injuries and were transported to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau — Grace A. Makowski, 22, of St. Louis, Maria L. Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve and Katherine B. Nations of Chesterfield, Missouri.
A Highway Patrol report said the accident occurred 7:03 p.m. at the 85.6 mile marker of I-55.
The Standard Democrat contributed information for this story.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.