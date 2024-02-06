Crash kills 3, injures 3 in Scott County

Three people died Saturday, Dec. 3, after the vehicle in which they were riding swerved to miss an animal on northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County and struck a tree, according to a state Highway Patrol report.

Killed were the driver of the 2002 Ford F-150, 20-year-old Audrey Smith of Bridgeton, Missouri, and two passengers — 20-year-old Andrew Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and 19-year-old Mallory Carter of Brighton, Illinois. All were pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Branam.