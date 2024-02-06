Crash kills 2 Southern Illinois students, Missouri woman

REYNOLDSVILLE, Ill. -- Two Southern Illinois University-Carbondale graduate students and a Missouri woman died Thursday after their vehicles collided on a highway, police said.

The crash that occurred about 4:15 a.m. on Illinois Route 3 in Union County killed Marie A. Meunier, 32 of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and students Pavan Swarna and Vamshi K. Pechetty, both 23, of Carbondale, state police said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.