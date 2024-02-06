All sections
NewsDecember 24, 2020

Crash injures Sikeston, Kennett women

A Sunday vehicle crash in Scott County seriously injured a Sikeston, Missouri, woman and also injured a Kennett, Missouri, woman. Mary Greene, 78, was northbound on Route BB near its intersection with Highway 114 shortly after 10 a.m. when a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Miranda Wood of Kennett, Missouri, collided head on with her 2004 Chevrolet Impala...

Southeast Missourian

A Sunday vehicle crash in Scott County seriously injured a Sikeston, Missouri, woman and also injured a Kennett, Missouri, woman.

Mary Greene, 78, was northbound on Route BB near its intersection with Highway 114 shortly after 10 a.m. when a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Miranda Wood of Kennett, Missouri, collided head on with her 2004 Chevrolet Impala.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol report, Wood's vehicle crossed the center line, causing the crash.

Wood, who was not wearing a safety device, was also injured in the crash. Greene was wearing a safety device.

Both were transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

