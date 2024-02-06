Crash injures Sikeston, Kennett women

A Sunday vehicle crash in Scott County seriously injured a Sikeston, Missouri, woman and also injured a Kennett, Missouri, woman.
Mary Greene, 78, was northbound on Route BB near its intersection with Highway 114 shortly after 10 a.m. when a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Miranda Wood of Kennett, Missouri, collided head on with her 2004 Chevrolet Impala.
According to a Missouri Highway Patrol report, Wood's vehicle crossed the center line, causing the crash.
Wood, who was not wearing a safety device, was also injured in the crash. Greene was wearing a safety device.
Both were transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
