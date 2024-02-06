All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 8, 2021

Crash cleared on Cairo Bridge

PADUCAH, Ky. — A two-vehicle collision blocking one lane of U.S. 51 at the Kentucky end of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Wickliffe, Ky., and Cairo, Ill. No information was available regarding possible injuries or the cause of the crash...

Vehicles travel over the Ohio River via the U.S. 51 bridge between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Vehicles travel over the Ohio River via the U.S. 51 bridge between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

PADUCAH, Ky. — A two-vehicle collision blocking one lane of U.S. 51 at the Kentucky end of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Wickliffe, Kentucky., and Cairo, Illinois.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The crash was cleared about 3:30 p.m.

No information was available regarding possible injuries or the cause of the crash.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy