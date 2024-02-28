Craig Williams running for Cape Girardeau County Coroner

Craig Williams, owner of Cape Mortuary Services and current president of SEMO Funeral Directors, has announced his candidacy for Cape Girardeau County Coroner.

The county's commissioners recently appointed Williams, a Republican, as a deputy coroner. It's a position he had previously held for around two years until February 2023.

Williams holds a mortuary science degree from St. Louis Community College-Forest Park and has worked in the funerary industry since 2011.

"This is not a happy job, but I'm the person willing to do whatever is needed to make sure everything is done right," he said.

The candidate said he would use his experience with the office to conduct autopsies, draw toxicology reports and write death certificates. If elected, he said he would focus on keeping complete records and write accurate death reports.

"I feel like, apart from any personal information, the county does deserve to know what's going on," Williams said.

He said he has good relationships with area funeral home staff and other county coroners.