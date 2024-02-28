Craig Williams running for Cape Girardeau County Coroner

Craig Williams, owner of Cape Mortuary Services and current president of SEMO Funeral Directors, has announced his candidacy for Cape Girardeau County Coroner.
The county's commissioners recently appointed Williams, a Republican, as a deputy coroner. It's a position he had previously held for around two years until February 2023.
Williams holds a mortuary science degree from St. Louis Community College-Forest Park and has worked in the funerary industry since 2011.
"This is not a happy job, but I'm the person willing to do whatever is needed to make sure everything is done right," he said.
The candidate said he would use his experience with the office to conduct autopsies, draw toxicology reports and write death certificates. If elected, he said he would focus on keeping complete records and write accurate death reports.
"I feel like, apart from any personal information, the county does deserve to know what's going on," Williams said.
He said he has good relationships with area funeral home staff and other county coroners.
"I think overall everybody has been happy with the work I've done in the past, and they all seem very happy to see me back in this (deputy coroner) role," Williams said.
Williams is originally from Dexter but has lived in Cape Girardeau County for the last five years.
His family came from Batesville, Indiana, home to the nation's largest casket company. His mother's family owned a funeral home there, while his father worked as a casket salesman.
"I've been surrounded by the industry all my life before I even realized it," Williams said.
The family moved to Dexter before Williams was born. All told, he is a fifth-generation funeral professional.
Williams said he would take the coroner position seriously if elected.
"In difficult times people deserve respect, professionalism, dedication and compassion. I will bring those principles to this critical role at this critical time," he said in a news release. "In my profession compassion and empathy need to be the focus in working with families at such a vulnerable time and I carry out that mission in every situation."
This is Williams first time running for elected office.
