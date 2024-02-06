Craft mall to open Sunday in uptown Jackson

A new business will open its doors Sunday in uptown Jackson.
West Main Crafts will provide a space for local artists, vendors and crafters to sell their work in a craft-mall style. The shop will rent space to up to 50 artists, vendors and crafters to sell and showcase their work.
Jackson native Jo Nell Cougill founded the shop.
Cougill said she grew up in Jackson and always dreamed of owning a business in the city’s uptown area. She named her shop West Main Crafts before she even secured a storefront at 215 W. Main St.
Cougill teaches composition and literature as an adjunct instructor at Southeast Missouri State University. When the pandemic began last year, her classes switched from in-person to online. She suddenly had lots of extra time and used it to hone her skills in making T-shirt quilts.
Through selling her crafts at farmers markets and other events, she found other creatives like her who had similar desires.
“I found that everybody had that same dream — to one day have their items in a location where other people could see them, and they could share the craft that makes them so happy,” Cougill said.
As of Friday, 15 local crafters have signed up to showcase their work. They will sell art spanning from handmade clay beads and pottery to jewelry and sensory toys.
Artists can choose where in the store to sell their work. They’ll pay a nominal fee each month, depending on how much space they use. The store receives 10% commission on all sales.
Cougill said a couple of vendors have pledged to donate a percentage of their sales to local organizations.
“We’re trying to build a community that helps the community,” Cougill said.
Local crafters or makers interested in renting space at West Main Crafts may fill out an application at the shop or contact Cougill at (573) 204-3604 or on the store’s Facebook group.
