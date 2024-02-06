Craft mall to open Sunday in uptown Jackson

A new business will open its doors Sunday in uptown Jackson.

West Main Crafts will provide a space for local artists, vendors and crafters to sell their work in a craft-mall style. The shop will rent space to up to 50 artists, vendors and crafters to sell and showcase their work.

Jackson native Jo Nell Cougill founded the shop.

Cougill said she grew up in Jackson and always dreamed of owning a business in the city’s uptown area. She named her shop West Main Crafts before she even secured a storefront at 215 W. Main St.

Cougill teaches composition and literature as an adjunct instructor at Southeast Missouri State University. When the pandemic began last year, her classes switched from in-person to online. She suddenly had lots of extra time and used it to hone her skills in making T-shirt quilts.

Through selling her crafts at farmers markets and other events, she found other creatives like her who had similar desires.