NewsNovember 17, 2023

Craft fair coming to Chaffee High

Craft season is here and Chaffee High School's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is taking advantage. The sports ministry will be holding its first craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the high school's activity center, at 517 W. Yoakum Ave., in Chaffee, Missouri...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

Craft season is here and Chaffee High School's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is taking advantage.

The sports ministry will be holding its first craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the high school's activity center, at 517 W. Yoakum Ave., in Chaffee, Missouri.

The craft fair will have vendors selling baked goods, Christmas items, crochet treasures, tumblers, T-shirts, air fresheners and many other craft goods.

Dulcie Mayberry, one of Chaffee's FCA sponsors, said the craft fair will help raise money for care kits, the service project of the year, as well as those in the future. The club has been making care kits for each classroom for the teachers to help with needs of the students who would have to go to a counselor or nurse. These kits have items such as Band-Aids, spray deodorant, mints and oral hygiene products.

Vendor space is $20. To get a space or learn more information, contact Dulcie Mayberry at (573) 419-9137.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

