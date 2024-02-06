Craft fair coming to Chaffee High

The craft fair will have vendors selling baked goods, Christmas items, crochet treasures, tumblers, T-shirts, air fresheners and many other craft goods.

Dulcie Mayberry, one of Chaffee's FCA sponsors, said the craft fair will help raise money for care kits, the service project of the year, as well as those in the future. The club has been making care kits for each classroom for the teachers to help with needs of the students who would have to go to a counselor or nurse. These kits have items such as Band-Aids, spray deodorant, mints and oral hygiene products.

Vendor space is $20. To get a space or learn more information, contact Dulcie Mayberry at (573) 419-9137.