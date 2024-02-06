Ava Craft Center has had many homes since it was first founded by Lorrie Yount's great-grandmother in Ava, Illinois.

The craft center — now under the name Ava Craft Center 2.0 — recently moved to a new space in Burfordville, and Yount and her mother, Sherri Killion, want to celebrate.

The mother-daughter duo who operate the craft center will host a grand-opening festival Saturday at its new location, 134 Route U in Burfordville

The event will include food trucks, craft demonstrations and vendor booths. Those who attend the grand opening will have the opportunity to weave parts of a community rug that will be displayed in the craft center after the event.

Ava Craft Center 2.0 is a fourth-generation rug weaving business that was founded by Helen Killion. The rugs are made on antique, two-harness looms manufactured in New York in the early 1900s, Sherri Killion said.