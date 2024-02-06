All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 21, 2021
Craft center with long family history to host grand-opening of new location in Burfordville
Ava Craft Center has had many homes since it was first founded by Lorrie Yount's great-grandmother in Ava, Illinois. The craft center — now under the name Ava Craft Center 2.0 — recently moved to a new space in Burfordville, and Yount and her mother, Sherri Killion, want to celebrate...
Monica Obradovic
Ava Craft Center 2.0, 134 Route U in Burfordville, will host a grand-opening celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ava Craft Center 2.0, 134 Route U in Burfordville, will host a grand-opening celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.Submitted photo

Ava Craft Center has had many homes since it was first founded by Lorrie Yount's great-grandmother in Ava, Illinois.

The craft center — now under the name Ava Craft Center 2.0 — recently moved to a new space in Burfordville, and Yount and her mother, Sherri Killion, want to celebrate.

The mother-daughter duo who operate the craft center will host a grand-opening festival Saturday at its new location, 134 Route U in Burfordville

The event will include food trucks, craft demonstrations and vendor booths. Those who attend the grand opening will have the opportunity to weave parts of a community rug that will be displayed in the craft center after the event.

Ava Craft Center 2.0 is a fourth-generation rug weaving business that was founded by Helen Killion. The rugs are made on antique, two-harness looms manufactured in New York in the early 1900s, Sherri Killion said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The craft center manufactures rugs to sell and teaches weaving classes to participants. It also hosts more than 30 vendors who sell crafts or antiques.

Killion and Yount previously operated Ava Craft Center in a rented space in Marble Hill, Missouri. They recently moved the shop from that location to a former Methodist church in Burfordville.

For Killion and Yount, weaving is a way of connecting with their heritage.

Killion weaved long before she married her husband and started co-running Ava Craft Center. Yount learned the craft from her grandmother.

"Anytime I do it, my thoughts automatically go to her, even though she's deceased now," Yount said.

The grand opening for Ava Craft Center 2.0 starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday at 134 Route U in Burfordville.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy