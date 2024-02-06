All sections
October 18, 2018

Crader Lecture to focus on political, religious conflict

The 2018 Crader Lecture will feature Jonathan Den Hartog, speaking on "Political Conflict and Religious Struggle in the New Nation: The Federalists and The View from 2018," Southeast Missouri State University recently announced. The lecture, to be held at 7:30 p.m. ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

The 2018 Crader Lecture will feature Jonathan Den Hartog, speaking on "Political Conflict and Religious Struggle in the New Nation: The Federalists and The View from 2018," Southeast Missouri State University recently announced.

The lecture, to be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Glenn Auditorium in Dempster Hall on the university's campus, features Hartog, professor of history at the University of Northwestern at St. Paul. His 2015 book, "Patriotism and Piety: Federalist Politics and Religious Struggle in the New American Nation," focuses on the experiences and challenges faced by Federalist leaders in the decades after the Constitution and the First Amendment established a legal framework for the role of religion in American society, according to the release.

The event is free and open to the public. A meet and greet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Dempster room 126.

The Crader Family Endowment for American Values, within the university's foundation, is dedicated to education, research and public engagement in the historical traditions of the United States of America and Western civilization.

The endowment's objectives are to increase knowledge and appreciation of the political, religious and economic heritage of this nation and the West, and the values of individual liberty, constitutional principles and civic virtue that are at the foundation of this society.

The endowment is named in honor of the Crader family: Saundra and the late Don Crader of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Stan and Debbie Crader of Jackson.

More information on the lecture is available at (573) 651-2180 or history@semo.edu.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
