NewsOctober 26, 2017

Crader lecture to examine religion and America's founding

Religion and the founding of America are the discussion points for the 2017 Crader Lecture in the Humanities at Southeast Missouri State University. Daniel Dreisbach, a professor at American University, will speak about the influence of religion on the founding of America at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Glenn Auditorium of Robert A. Dempster Hall at the university...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Daniel Dreisbach
Daniel Dreisbach

Religion and the founding of America are the discussion points for the 2017 Crader Lecture in the Humanities at Southeast Missouri State University.

Daniel Dreisbach, a professor at American University, will speak about the influence of religion on the founding of America at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Glenn Auditorium of Robert A. Dempster Hall at the university.

Dreisbach’s talk, “How the Bible Shaped the American Founding,” will examine the influences the Bible and religion have had on the Founding Fathers of America, according to a university news release. Dreisbach’s 2016 book, “Reading the Bible with the Founding Fathers,” is the basis for his presentation, and will be on sale through Southeast Bookstore at the event.

A book signing will follow the lecture.

Dreisbach, an author and commentator, specializes in the study of religious liberty, the relationship of church and state and other issues regarding law and religion.

He received his Doctor of Philosophy from Oxford University, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar.

“Dr. Dreisbach is the perfect fit for the Crader Lecture,” Adam Criblez, professor in the Department of History and coordinator of the Crader Lecture Series, said in the release. “His topics address issues related to core American and democratic values. They are as relevant today as they were during the founding of our nation.”

The lecture is free and open to the public.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

1121-1135 Greek Hill Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

