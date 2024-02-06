Roughly 36 million people in the United States can’t read a job application or understand basic written instructions, according to the National Literacy Directory. That means about 1 in 6 American adults lack basic reading skills.
Lynn Crader, former assistant superintendent of the Sikeston (Missouri) School District, has a passion to improve those figures, at least in the Southeast Missouri area.
“That’s a lot of people who are illiterate,” Crader said. “So, I figure we’ve got our share of them [in Southeast Missouri].”
Crader, who retired in June, lives in Sikeston with his wife and does what one might expect a retiree to do: hunt, fish and read a good book every now and then.
But he’s also teaching adults to read with a free, weekly class through the Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program in Cape Girardeau.
The classes teach reading in an explicit, systematic and sequential manner, according to Crader, and use curriculum from Reading Horizons, a reading education program he had recently helped implement into Sikeston schools. There is also an online portion of the program students can access from anywhere that Crader said reinforces the lessons taught in the classroom.
Though the class is now open to anyone age 17 or older who needs help learning to read and offered through the AEL center, it began with one student in his home.
Around October, Crader was looking for a way to use the training he had received during his time with the Sikeston schools to help struggling adults.
“One of the teachers had a family member who she thought might be a person who might be someone I could help,” Crader recalled. “ ... This guy, I think he’s probably about 40, he’s been coming to my house twice a week ever since July.”
Eventually, Crader contacted the AEL center, and after some time, director Pamela Riehn helped coordinate Crader’s services to teach reading at the House of Hope in Cape Girardeau.
“These guys just started showing up; we just hit it off,” Crader said. “They’re such wonderful spirits and [have a] willingness to learn.”
Shortly thereafter, a classroom at the AEL opened up, and Crader’s adult reading class was able to use the space for a weekly class held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays.
So far, the class members have been men, but Crader said “that’s just the way it worked out” and noted the class is open to anyone.
Prior to the start of Crader’s class, lead teacher Vickie Chevalier said the AEL center had not been able to focus one class entirely on reading.
“This is the first of really just setting aside a class and a time to [teach reading]” Chevalier said. “It’s awesome.”
Teaching children and teenagers to read is much different from teaching adults, Crader said.
“The good thing is you don’t have to un-teach anything,” Crader noted. “But generally, I think the attitude is the real difference. ... If you want to learn, you’re going to bust your tail to do it. [With kids], it’s like [they may or may not] have that attitude.”
Before becoming the AEL’s only full-time teacher, Chevalier also worked in secondary education, as a high school social studies teacher.
“I really enjoyed teaching in K-12, but I found a home here,” Chevalier said. “I mean, it is the most rewarding job. ... These folks here, they just fell through the cracks, and there’s a hundred reasons why people drop out of school or why they don’t learn to read.”
After a lifetime spent in service to the public education of Sikeston area youth, Crader said Sunday he’s not quite finished improving lives through education.
“It was [on] my bucket list,” Crader said. “ ... I didn’t want to stand before judgment and not have taught somebody how to read. I want to do something good in this world.”
One problem Crader is facing now is in getting the word out.
“You can put a poster up, but a guy who can’t read isn’t going to see it,” Crader said, chuckling at the thought.
But learning to read, Crader said, can open the door to the “whole world.”
“If you’re 40, 50, 60 years old and you haven’t learned [how to read], you probably figure you’re not going to now,” Crader said. “But this program gives them a chance to do that and they no longer have to be embarrassed. Once you start learning to read, the whole world opens up to you.”
For more information on the adult reading class or other AEL programs, contact the main office at (573) 334-3669 or stop by at 409 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
