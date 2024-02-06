BENTON — A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges following a traffic incident that resulted in him allegedly shooting at another vehicle and injuring three of its occupants while driving on Interstate 55 on Sunday, April 28, in Scott County.

Ethan Cory Carlyle, 18, is charged through Scott County with six counts of first-degree assault, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, six counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree property damage, according to online court records.

According to a probable-cause statement by Scott County Sheriff’s Office detective Jeremy Gardner, around 11 p.m. Sunday, Scott County deputies responded to southbound Interstate 55 at mile marker 72.4 in reference to multiple gunshots fired into a vehicle and three people with injuries. Once on scene, the deputies identified six victims, Gardner said.

“Victim one” was driving an extended cab pickup truck and had a gunshot wound above the left eye, “victim two” was the front-seat middle passenger and had several cuts on the left shoulder and “victim three” was the front-seat passenger and had a bullet wound in his right foot that entered on the right side of his foot, then exited his right foot and entered his left foot, according to Gardner. The three other victims were in the rear seats of the vehicle and were not injured, he said.

While speaking to the victims, deputies identified Carlyle as the shooter, according to Gardner’s probable-cause statement. While assisting “victim three” with his injuries, “victim three” said Carlyle had pulled up to the passenger side of the vehicle and fired a handgun at the vehicle they were in.

Gardner said that when he arrived, he processed the scene of the shooting and located three 9 mm shell casings and a bullet fragment on the roadway. The victim’s truck was parked half on the shoulder and half on the driving lane, and Gardner located two bullet exit holes on the driver’s-side window. Five bullet entrance holes — three in the front passenger door and two in the front passenger window — were also located, he said.

Gardner said he made contact with “victim two”, who said he was looking at his phone when the shooting happened, and he showed the detective cuts on his left shoulder.

After processing the scene, Gardner responded to an area hospital to speak with the victims. “Victim three” told the detective that Carlyle, who the victim said he was familiar with, had pulled up to the passenger side of the truck after the victims had passed him and rolled down the window of his sport utility vehicle and pointed a black handgun at him. “Victim three” said he put his head down and heard six to seven shots and felt pain in his feet.