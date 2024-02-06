Cowboy Church celebrates 20th anniversary Sunday

Pastor Jim Matthews preaches with his cowboy hat on. That is just one of the many things that make the Cape County Cowboy Church a little different.

Matthews said the Cowboy Church was founded 20 years ago on Jan. 4, 2004, with a mission to reach a group of people with a common love for Jesus and the "cowboy culture."

"We call ourselves a church of the misfits," Matthews said. "If you have your life all together you probably won't fit in very well with us but if you've got a life that needs the help of the Lord then you'll feel right at home here."

The congregation of the Cowboy Church will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 7, at their Oak Ridge location.

Matthews said the church began as a partnership ministry with Red Star Baptist Church and Fruitland Community Church. He said 188 people came to the first service, held in an auction barn in Fruitland, Missouri.

"And it's just been rolling from there. We never dreamed it would grow that fast and it has been a wonderful ministry," Matthews said.