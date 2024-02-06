COVID variant gained foothold in rural Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A highly contagious coronavirus variant contributing to a surge of cases in Missouri first gained a foothold in rural areas of the state where vaccinations rates are low, a pattern not seen previously, state health officials say.

The delta variant, first detected in India, is becoming the predominant strain detected in wastewater in some parts of the state, particularly in the southwest corner, where COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. And it is spreading much differently than the alpha variant, which first was detected in the United Kingdom, said Jeff Wenzel, who oversees the wastewater surveillance program for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

"With the U.K. variant," he said, "we started seeing that in the larger cities and we saw that spread out into smaller communities, and we are seeing the opposite now with this delta variant."

The delta variant also has turned up in wastewater samples in the Kansas City and St. Louis area. But Wenzel said, "In the larger cities, it just doesn't seem -- we just aren't seeing it as readily as we are in some of the smaller communities."

Officials aren't sure why the spread has been so different but are exploring the possibility lower vaccination rates in rural areas of the state are playing a role.

In St. Louis County, for instance, 48.4% of residents have received at least one dose. But the percentage is half that across a large swath of southwest and northern Missouri, where the biggest rise in cases have been reported, state data show.

The variant is worrisome because it is not only more contagious, but also more likely to lead to hospitalizations.

Dr. George Turabelidze, the state epidemiologist, said Missouri was vaccinating about 50,000 people a day in March and April but that the number has since fallen to about 10,000 a day, making the state's vaccination rate among the lowest in the country.

"That is concerning because this new emerging variant is highly transmissible and the primary target is unvaccinated people," he said in a video posted on the health department's website Wednesday night.