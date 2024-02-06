COVID vaccines available until 5 p.m. today In Leopold

A limited number of COVID-19 vaccines are available until 5 p.m. today to anyone age 16 or older through the Bollinger County Health Department. The notice was shared with local media Wednesday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
Those interested can register online at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator and go the to Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 14755 State Highway N. Spur in Leopold, Missouri.
