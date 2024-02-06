COVID stops Scouting for Food bag distribution

With the danger to children going door-to-door during a pandemic, the local office of the Boy Scouts of America will not be distributing Scouting for Food bags in the Cape Girardeau area this weekend — suspending, at least for one year, a long tradition.

The decision not to take up a traditional collection comes, according to the Council’s Facebook page, “after careful consideration of rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, and to ensure alignment with rapidly changing guidelines from health departments and political leaders.”

Calling it a “modification,” the Scouts’ Greater St. Louis Area Council, under which the Cape Girardeau office operates, will ask for canned food and other nonperishable items to be donated differently in 2020.