COVID kills a few vaccinated high-risk Missouri patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than a dozen high-risk Missouri residents who were vaccinated against COVID-19 were among those who died amid a surge of cases that has led the University of Missouri to reinstate a mask mandate and some St. Louis restaurants to permit only the immunized to eat indoors.

"High risk, immune compromised and sadly couldn't muster an immune response," tweeted Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, in announcing Thursday there had been six COVID-19 pneumonia deaths among vaccinated patients at its hospitals in Southwest Missouri.

An additional eight fully vaccinated Mercy Springfield patients have died since June 1, spokeswoman Sonya Kullmann said in a text. That amounts to 12% of the 68 total deaths at that hospital during that time.

"They all had other serious health conditions," she wrote, adding seven of the patients were older than 75 and one was older than 65.

COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduce the chance of severe illness and death and remain effective against the variants, including the delta variant. Like many other vaccines, they are less effective in people with weakened immune systems and frail elderly.

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for public health practice and community engagement at Johns Hopkins University, said the deaths were partially a reflection of the level of COVID-19 spread.

The state ranks fourth nationally in the number of new cases per capita in the past 14 days. And the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Missouri has risen over the past two weeks from 12 per day July 13 to 17.29 per day Tuesday, according to data from John Hopkins University.

Health officials are blaming low vaccination rates and the fast-spreading delta variant for sending hospitalizations in the state soaring.

"There are so many cases that you are going to see more breakthroughs," Sharfstein said. "That is why you are seeing them in Missouri, because you have so many cases."

Just 47.7% of Missouri residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, far lower than the national rate of 57.1%, state and federal data shows. Many counties in southwest Missouri have vaccination rates that are less than half the state average.