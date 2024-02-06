COVID-impacted SEMO commencement plan announced

For the first time in living memory, Southeast Missouri State University will hold five in-person graduation ceremonies honoring 2021 spring and summer graduates over a two-day period May 14 and 15 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

“Back as far as the eye can see, we’ve never done five,” Southeast registrar Sandy Hinkle said.

In a news release Wednesday, the school announced the multiple commencements are “in order to accommodate all graduates and their guests while also maintaining social distancing guidelines.”

Southeast also said 2020 spring and summer graduates unable to walk in commencement last year because of the pandemic are welcome to take part in the 2021 festivities.

If so inclined, those alumni should email graduation@semo.edu.

Days and times

Friday, May 14

2 p.m. — College of Education, Health and Human Studies (Elementary, Early and Special Education, Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education, Psychology and Counseling)

6 p.m. — College of Education, Health and Human Studies (Child and Family Studies, Communication Disorders, Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation, Nursing) and Holland College of Arts and Media.