All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 11, 2021

COVID-impacted SEMO commencement plan announced

For the first time in living memory, Southeast Missouri State University will hold five in-person graduation ceremonies honoring 2021 spring and summer graduates over a two-day period May 14 and 15 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. “Back as far as the eye can see, we’ve never done five,” Southeast registrar Sandy Hinkle said...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A Southeast Missouri State University graduate gives an air high-five to someone in the audience after closing remarks at Southeast's commencement ceremony for spring and summer 2020 graduates Nov. 14 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
A Southeast Missouri State University graduate gives an air high-five to someone in the audience after closing remarks at Southeast's commencement ceremony for spring and summer 2020 graduates Nov. 14 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Brooke Holford

For the first time in living memory, Southeast Missouri State University will hold five in-person graduation ceremonies honoring 2021 spring and summer graduates over a two-day period May 14 and 15 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

“Back as far as the eye can see, we’ve never done five,” Southeast registrar Sandy Hinkle said.

In a news release Wednesday, the school announced the multiple commencements are “in order to accommodate all graduates and their guests while also maintaining social distancing guidelines.”

Southeast also said 2020 spring and summer graduates unable to walk in commencement last year because of the pandemic are welcome to take part in the 2021 festivities.

If so inclined, those alumni should email graduation@semo.edu.

Days and times

  • Friday, May 14

2 p.m. — College of Education, Health and Human Studies (Elementary, Early and Special Education, Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education, Psychology and Counseling)

6 p.m. — College of Education, Health and Human Studies (Child and Family Studies, Communication Disorders, Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation, Nursing) and Holland College of Arts and Media.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Saturday, May 15

10 a.m. — Harrison College of Business and Computing

2 p.m. — College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)

6 p.m. — College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Southeast said all commencement programs will be livestreamed. Face coverings will be required in the Show Me Center and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Details about speakers will be announced later, the university added.

“The challenges brought on by the pandemic are like none we have faced before, and our students have remained resilient. We are excited to acknowledge their spirit and accomplishments,” said Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast since 2015.

“I am so proud of how students have successfully navigated the unexpected changes in their learning and living environments. I look forward to celebrating their success with them and their families,” he added.

Reporter Jeff Long is a part-time faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy