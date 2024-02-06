COVID-impacted SEMO commencement plan announced

For the first time in living memory, Southeast Missouri State University will hold five in-person graduation ceremonies honoring 2021 spring and summer graduates over a two-day period May 14 and 15 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
“Back as far as the eye can see, we’ve never done five,” Southeast registrar Sandy Hinkle said.
In a news release Wednesday, the school announced the multiple commencements are “in order to accommodate all graduates and their guests while also maintaining social distancing guidelines.”
Southeast also said 2020 spring and summer graduates unable to walk in commencement last year because of the pandemic are welcome to take part in the 2021 festivities.
If so inclined, those alumni should email graduation@semo.edu.
2 p.m. — College of Education, Health and Human Studies (Elementary, Early and Special Education, Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education, Psychology and Counseling)
6 p.m. — College of Education, Health and Human Studies (Child and Family Studies, Communication Disorders, Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation, Nursing) and Holland College of Arts and Media.
10 a.m. — Harrison College of Business and Computing
2 p.m. — College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)
6 p.m. — College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Southeast said all commencement programs will be livestreamed. Face coverings will be required in the Show Me Center and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Details about speakers will be announced later, the university added.
“The challenges brought on by the pandemic are like none we have faced before, and our students have remained resilient. We are excited to acknowledge their spirit and accomplishments,” said Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast since 2015.
“I am so proud of how students have successfully navigated the unexpected changes in their learning and living environments. I look forward to celebrating their success with them and their families,” he added.
Reporter Jeff Long is a part-time faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University.
