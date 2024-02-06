COVID hits Missouri nursing homes again; staff hard hit

ST. LOUIS -- COVID-19 infections are rising in Missouri nursing homes and crippling schools as the highly contagious omicron variant surges.

New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows cases among nursing home staff ballooned to 1,261, up from a peak of 981 last fall. But the 895 cases among residents is below the peak, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

While 87% of Missouri nursing homes residents are vaccinated, just two-thirds of nursing home staff are -- lower than any other state.

Vaccinated residents are faring relatively well, overall, during this wave, even when breakthrough cases occur, said Dr. Charles Crecelius, medical director for two area nursing homes and an elder care specialist for BJC Medical Group.

Nursing homes have contended with staffing shortages throughout the pandemic, but the latest surge has sent yet-unseen numbers of health care workers home due to illness or exposure.

Marjorie Moore, executive director of VOYCE, a south St. Louis County nonprofit that advocates for nursing home residents, said the group has been fielding more complaints about issues such as unanswered call lights.