COVID curtails Christmas Eve singing at Cape church

At St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, there will be no congregational singing for the 7 p.m. candlelight service.

Since September, the church at 1900 Cape LaCroix Road has been holding both virtual and in-person services because of the pandemic without people in the pews singing hymns.

On Christmas Eve, there will be one, and only one, piece of vocal music performed.

Pastor Mike Malone's son, Patrick, will be masked as he sings "Silent Night" from as far back in the sanctuary as he can be and still be inside the worship area.

"It's all very necessary but it's very strange as well," said Chris Goeke, who has directed St. Mark's choir for a total of 20 years.

Indoor group singing deemed dangerous

National Public Radio reports a six-month research study on the singing transmission of aerosol particles is underway and is being conducted jointly by the University of Maryland and the University of Colorado-Boulder.

"Singing in a room for an extended period of time, in close contact with lots of people and no ventilation, is a recipe for disaster," said Shelly Miller, one of the researchers.

Miller and her fellow researchers found singers, as well as certain wind and brass instrumentalists, generate respiratory aerosols at high rates.

In other words, they spew a lot of droplets into the air when they warble or blow.

Jose-Luis Jimenez, another researcher on the aerosol project, explained the physics.

"You have the air that's coming out on your respiratory tube, your mouth, and your nose, and there's some liquid that's lining all of your respiratory system," he says.