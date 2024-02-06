COVID active cases showing 'uptick' in Cape County, trending younger

Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler told the County Commission on Thursday about an increase in new active coronavirus cases from 16 to 39 in a week's time.
"We're starting to see the virus being more prevalent among younger folks, those under the age of 22," said Winkler, who has been the county's EMA director since 2018.
The county's 14-day positivity rate, meaning the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 among who've been tested overall, has risen from 3.1% to 6.3%.
The 14-day rolling count of new cases is slightly up, from 37 to 41.
The death toll in Cape Girardeau County remains unchanged at 134.
In the Jackson School District, Winkler said there are four active cases of COVID-19 among students with nine students in close contact quarantine protocol.
In the Cape Girardeau School District, there is one active student case with 11 students in quarantine, he said.
"The virus is still around (and) we need to combat the negative social media that's putting hesitation (about the vaccine) in people's minds," said Winkler. "It's important to do whatever it takes for people to understand vaccination is the key to personal safety."
Merideth Pobst, director of communication for Jackson schools, confirmed a vaccine clinic will be held today at the high school for students aged 16 to 18 and for any district staff who wish to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccination, Pobst said, is not required of staff, but is being made available to those who wish to be inoculated.
Kristin Tallent, communications director for the Cape Girardeau district, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to greenlight administering the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older as early as next week.
"We plan to organize a vaccination event after the age group is expanded," she said Thursday.
According to the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan dashboard, just under 4,039,000 Missourians have received at least one dose.
In Cape Girardeau County, 22,548 people have received two shots as of Thursday, a 28.6% completion percentage -- lower than the statewide rate of 29.7%.
In Scott County, 10,501 have received two shots, a 27.4% completion.
In Perry County, 4,269 have received two shots, 22.3%.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said Thursday the Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) organization has canceled its formal ceremony to honor fallen officers with Southeast Missouri ties for the second straight year because of the pandemic.
"We have children involved (at this event) and there is a lot of hugging," said Dickerson by way of explanation to the County Commission.
The last ceremony, pre-COVID, was held in May 2019 at Cape Bible Chapel, in which 49 officers were recognized.
As a substitute, Dickerson said a single vehicle from each participating law enforcement agency will be parked all day at the SALT Memorial in Cape County Park North on May 20 in silent tribute and to acknowledge the grief and healing process of survivors.
