COVID active cases showing 'uptick' in Cape County, trending younger

Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler told the County Commission on Thursday about an increase in new active coronavirus cases from 16 to 39 in a week's time.

"We're starting to see the virus being more prevalent among younger folks, those under the age of 22," said Winkler, who has been the county's EMA director since 2018.

The county's 14-day positivity rate, meaning the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 among who've been tested overall, has risen from 3.1% to 6.3%.

The 14-day rolling count of new cases is slightly up, from 37 to 41.

The death toll in Cape Girardeau County remains unchanged at 134.

Schools

In the Jackson School District, Winkler said there are four active cases of COVID-19 among students with nine students in close contact quarantine protocol.

In the Cape Girardeau School District, there is one active student case with 11 students in quarantine, he said.

"The virus is still around (and) we need to combat the negative social media that's putting hesitation (about the vaccine) in people's minds," said Winkler. "It's important to do whatever it takes for people to understand vaccination is the key to personal safety."

Merideth Pobst, director of communication for Jackson schools, confirmed a vaccine clinic will be held today at the high school for students aged 16 to 18 and for any district staff who wish to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccination, Pobst said, is not required of staff, but is being made available to those who wish to be inoculated.

Kristin Tallent, communications director for the Cape Girardeau district, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to greenlight administering the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older as early as next week.