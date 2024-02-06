COVID-19 variant found in only 1 Missouri wastewater system

CLAYTON, Mo. -- Weeks after the faster-spreading U.K. variant of the coronavirus was found in 15 Missouri wastewater systems, new testing has found it in only one.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been testing wastewater across the state for clues about the spread of COVID-19. The latest results, released Tuesday, found testing could be done only at 10 wastewater systems in Missouri because of declining levels of COVID-19 particles.

Of the 10 tested, only the Coldwater Creek system in St. Louis County indicated the presence of the U.K. variant, the health department said.

Testing in February found 15 of 23 systems tested across Missouri showed evidence of the U.K. variant, which was first detected in the U.S. in December.

The state on Wednesday listed 449 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and two new deaths. Missouri has reported 481,694 confirmed cases and 8,297 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health experts in Kansas City are raising concerns about the race and ethnicity data provided by the state on COVID-19 vaccinations for Black and Latino residents.