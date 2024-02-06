All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 11, 2021

COVID-19 variant found in only 1 Missouri wastewater system

CLAYTON, Mo. -- Weeks after the faster-spreading U.K. variant of the coronavirus was found in 15 Missouri wastewater systems, new testing has found it in only one. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been testing wastewater across the state for clues about the spread of COVID-19. The latest results, released Tuesday, found testing could be done only at 10 wastewater systems in Missouri because of declining levels of COVID-19 particles...

Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. -- Weeks after the faster-spreading U.K. variant of the coronavirus was found in 15 Missouri wastewater systems, new testing has found it in only one.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been testing wastewater across the state for clues about the spread of COVID-19. The latest results, released Tuesday, found testing could be done only at 10 wastewater systems in Missouri because of declining levels of COVID-19 particles.

Of the 10 tested, only the Coldwater Creek system in St. Louis County indicated the presence of the U.K. variant, the health department said.

Testing in February found 15 of 23 systems tested across Missouri showed evidence of the U.K. variant, which was first detected in the U.S. in December.

The state on Wednesday listed 449 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and two new deaths. Missouri has reported 481,694 confirmed cases and 8,297 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health experts in Kansas City are raising concerns about the race and ethnicity data provided by the state on COVID-19 vaccinations for Black and Latino residents.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kansas City health officials told KCUR the data presented by the state health department on who has been getting shots is incomplete and fails to inform the public or guide vaccination efforts.

"It's actually maddening and extremely frustrating that this isn't a transparent process, and we're left here piecing together information when all we're trying to do is to preserve human life," Kansas City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, who serves as executive director of the Black Health Care Coalition, said.

The state's COVID-19 website provides vaccination data broken down by race and ethnicity. But Kansas City officials say the data is full of gaps.

"When you have all these unknowns, when you have suspicion that the data is even being reported accurately, why do you put it on a website when you know it's not true?" asked Dr. Rex Archer, director of the Kansas City Health Department.

Archer said several aspects of the data make it unreliable. For example, ethnicity data, which identifies whether someone is Hispanic, is provided for less than 17% of people who received shots. Meanwhile, racial data is missing for about a quarter of the more than 1 million Missouri residents who have received shots.

Missouri health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the department's data team was "working to make this info more available."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy