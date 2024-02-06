All sections
NewsJanuary 12, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine wait list announced
A path forward for Cape Girardeau County residents wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine became a little clearer Monday as county health officials announced a vaccination waiting list. A Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center social media post stated those who sign up for the list will receive a notification when they are eligible to receive a vaccine and how to secure it...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

A path forward for Cape Girardeau County residents wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine became a little clearer Monday as county health officials announced a vaccination waiting list.

A Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center social media post stated those who sign up for the list will receive a notification when they are eligible to receive a vaccine and how to secure it.

“To ensure that all individuals wanting a COVID-19 vaccination receive one, we are creating a list of individuals that will receive notification of vaccine clinic locations, dates, and times as we move through the different Phases,” the post stated.

Missouri is in the first phase of a three-phase vaccine rollout. Those eligible to receive the vaccine in the first portion of the first phase are health care workers. In the second portion of the first phase, essential personnel, such as teachers and first-responders, may receive the vaccine. The second phase expands to include others at high-risk. The final phase makes the vaccine available to the general public.

To sign up for the list, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/covidwaitlist.

The post stated signing up for the list should take no more than five minutes and added a caution: “It’s very important that you provide an email address to us as that will be the primary means of communication once we start moving through the subsequent Phases.”

The State of Illinois has a similar program. Illinois residents wanting the state to notify them when they are eligible to receive a dose of the vaccine may sign up at www.form.jotform.com/203635536921153.

Testing event today

The State of Missouri is partnering with the Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical to host a free drive-through COVID-19 testing event in Cape Girardeau.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Pre-registration is required for anyone who wants to be tested. There are no set appointment times, and the event is first come, first served to those who have registered.

Visit www.mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2746 to register.

Virus numbers

Area health officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths Monday. Three were Cape Girardeau County residents, and the fourth person was a Scott County resident.

The latest virus numbers from counties in the region:

  • Bollinger: 1,278 total cases, 61 active cases, 15 deaths.
  • Cape Girardeau: 8,333 total cases, 1,343 active cases, 128 deaths.
  • Perry: 2,244 total cases, 78 active cases, 32 deaths.
  • Stoddard: 2,795 total cases, 106 active cases, 60 deaths.
  • Scott: 3,605 total cases, 739 active cases, 71 deaths.
  • Alexander, Illinois: 360 total cases, 32 active cases, five deaths.
  • Union, Illinois: 1,853 total cases, 583 active cases, 25 deaths.
Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

