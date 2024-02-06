COVID-19 vaccine wait list announced

A path forward for Cape Girardeau County residents wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine became a little clearer Monday as county health officials announced a vaccination waiting list.

A Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center social media post stated those who sign up for the list will receive a notification when they are eligible to receive a vaccine and how to secure it.

“To ensure that all individuals wanting a COVID-19 vaccination receive one, we are creating a list of individuals that will receive notification of vaccine clinic locations, dates, and times as we move through the different Phases,” the post stated.

Missouri is in the first phase of a three-phase vaccine rollout. Those eligible to receive the vaccine in the first portion of the first phase are health care workers. In the second portion of the first phase, essential personnel, such as teachers and first-responders, may receive the vaccine. The second phase expands to include others at high-risk. The final phase makes the vaccine available to the general public.

To sign up for the list, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/covidwaitlist.

The post stated signing up for the list should take no more than five minutes and added a caution: “It’s very important that you provide an email address to us as that will be the primary means of communication once we start moving through the subsequent Phases.”

The State of Illinois has a similar program. Illinois residents wanting the state to notify them when they are eligible to receive a dose of the vaccine may sign up at www.form.jotform.com/203635536921153.