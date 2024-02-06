COVID-19 vaccine dispersal plan announced

COVID-19 vaccine doses continue to flow into Southeast Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday how the state will distribute the latest doses available. SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System will each receive 2,000 doses in the first two weeks of March, according to the governor. The hospitals are the only "high throughput health centers" in the region to receive vaccine doses from the state.

"Our partnership with high throughput health centers across the state has been an important piece in ensuring vaccines are administered equitably and efficiently to Missourians in every region," Parson said. "These health care centers have established connections with their local communities and high-risk Missourians throughout the region and have the proven capacity to get thousands of vaccines into arms each week."

The state has identified six types of vaccine distributors and allocates vaccine doses based on a formula:

high-throughput health centers: 41%

mass vaccination events: 22%

local public health agencies: 7%

federally qualified health centers: 8%

community/enrolled providers: 7%

vaccine desert mitigation: 15%

The distribution formula is how the state "ensures equitable and efficient vaccine distribution to each of Missouri's nine regions. The state assesses the varying needs and health care infrastructure available in each region to help determine which providers may best serve each region."