COVID-19 tests often difficult to acquire in area

Where to find COVID-19 tests in the Cape Girardeau area? The short answer: It’s not always easy.
COVID-19 tests have become increasingly hard to come by because of a national shortage and surge in COVID-19 cases.
Several local pharmacies reported a steep demand but short supply.
Brain Thompson, owner of Jones Drug Store in Jackson, said at-home COVID-19 tests “fly off the shelves” when the drug store has them in stock.
As of Friday afternoon, Thompson said Jones Drug had 15 at-home tests in stock after a shipment of 30 arrived that morning.
Representatives of Broadway Pharmacy and MediCenter Pharmacy in Jackson said Friday their locations have limited stock of rapid antigen tests.
John’s Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau offers appointments for rapid and PCR tests for as soon as today.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has a limited supply of test kits offered by appointment only.
See a list of local test providers at www.keepcapestrong.com.
Because of a high demand, SoutheastHEALTH will no longer test asymptomatic patients for COVID-19.
The health care system offers rapid and PCR tests on an appointment-only basis at its locations throughout the region. Call SoutheastHEALTH’s COVID-19 hotline at (573) 519-4983 to book an appointment.
Saint Francis Healthcare System also provides COVID-19 testing at multiple locations for people exhibiting symptoms.
Both state and federal government agencies have taken efforts to get tests to those who need them.
Starting last Saturday, the Biden administration is requiring insurance companies and group health plans to cover the cost of over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests.
The Biden administration announced Friday it will buy a billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free.
The tests will be available for order Wednesday at www.COVIDtests.gov. The tests will ship directly to households within seven to 12 days after the order is made.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services ships a limited quantity of free at-home tests to residents per day, though the daily allotments go quickly.
See more details on the DHSS website, www.health.mo.gov.
