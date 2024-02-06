COVID-19 tests often difficult to acquire in area

Where to find COVID-19 tests in the Cape Girardeau area? The short answer: It’s not always easy.

COVID-19 tests have become increasingly hard to come by because of a national shortage and surge in COVID-19 cases.

Several local pharmacies reported a steep demand but short supply.

A woman wearing a winter coat gets tested for COVID-19 at a mobile testing site in New York, Jan. 11, 2022. Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19â€šÃ„â‰¤s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Brain Thompson, owner of Jones Drug Store in Jackson, said at-home COVID-19 tests “fly off the shelves” when the drug store has them in stock.

As of Friday afternoon, Thompson said Jones Drug had 15 at-home tests in stock after a shipment of 30 arrived that morning.

Representatives of Broadway Pharmacy and MediCenter Pharmacy in Jackson said Friday their locations have limited stock of rapid antigen tests.

John’s Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau offers appointments for rapid and PCR tests for as soon as today.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has a limited supply of test kits offered by appointment only.

See a list of local test providers at www.keepcapestrong.com.