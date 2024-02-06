COVID-19 test results lead to courthouse restrictions

Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is again operating under Phase Zero restrictions after at least one member of the courthouse staff tested positive for coronavirus.
The order, issued by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, went into effect at noon Friday and will remain in place at least two weeks.
Under Phase Zero COVID-19 restrictions, all in-person hearings at the courthouse are suspended, and only emergency matters will be heard. Applications for orders of protection are to be filed with the office of the Circuit Clerk and anyone with a hearing scheduled is advised to contact their attorney.
The order applies to the courthouse in Jackson only.
