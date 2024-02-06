COVID-19 records: St. Louis hospitalizations, KC deaths

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The new surge of the coronavirus was evident in Missouri on Thursday, with record hospitalizations in St. Louis and Columbia, and the Kansas City metropolitan area experiencing its worst month ever for COVID-19 deaths.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force late Wednesday reported 72 hospital admissions in one day, the most since tracking began in April. While new admissions dropped to 52 on Thursday, the task force said the seven-day average of total hospitalizations rose to 379 from 371.

Admissions at St. Louis-area hospitals have risen dramatically over the past month, driven in part by an increase in patients from rural areas where hospitals are overwhelmed.

Alex Garza, who heads the task force, called the recent rise in hospital admissions "heartbreaking."

St. Louis hospitals are at 85% capacity, and intensive care units are at 75%, the task force reported.

"We have a lot of sick people in our care, and they don't just have COVID-19. But we can prevent the number of patients sick with the virus if we all just wear a mask, social distance, stay away from large gatherings and wash our hands," Garza said.

The situation is equally dire in Columbia, where the Columbia/Boone County Health Department reported 95 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a new record. Nearly one-third of those patients -- 31 -- were in ICU, and 19 were on ventilators.