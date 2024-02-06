COVID-19 puts St. Louis Symphony programs on hold

The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out live performances for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra through at least May.
A statement from the symphony said the decision was based on advice from city health officials and experts at the Washington University School of Medicine.
The symphony also announced musicians have agreed to temporary pay cuts that will help offset some of the millions of dollars in losses blamed on the shutdown of performances because of the pandemic.
"We are humbled by our patrons' continued dedication and support," Marie-Helene Bernard, the orchestra's president and CEO, said in a statement released Monday. She noted the symphony still plans digital performances for the spring.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday added 204 additional deaths because of COVID-19.
Each week, the department evaluates death certificates from around the state to determine which deaths should have been attributed to the virus but were not. Spokeswoman Lisa Cox said three of the deaths cited Tuesday were from October, 18 from November, 142 from December and 41 from January.
All told, Missouri has reported 6,155 deaths since the onset of the pandemic and 427,117 confirmed cases, including 1,131 new cases reported Tuesday.
Two federal prisoners at the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield have died in recent days of complications from COVID-19.
The center said 77-year-old Michael Ryle died Friday and 60-year-old Michael Hollingsworth died Saturday. Both men had preexisting medical conditions.
Ryle was serving a 65-year sentence out of the District of Columbia on counts related to child sexual abuse. Hollingsworth, of Missouri, was serving a 32-year sentence for attempting to manufacture methamphetamine.
The Medical Center for Federal Prisoners houses nearly 800 male prisoners in need of medical care.
St. Charles County officials have lifted an 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants. The order Monday lifting the curfew said COVID-19 deaths have declined in the county, and hospitalizations have stabilized.
The curfew was initiated in November as a means of slowing the spread of the virus.
Even with the curfew, St. Charles County's less-restrictive policies have led to big crowds at bars since establishments in adjacent St. Louis County face much tighter social distancing restrictions.
