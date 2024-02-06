COVID-19 protocols relaxed at Chateau, not at Saxony

On Tuesday, Chateau Girardeau senior retirement community, 3120 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, reopened its main building to visitors.

It is the first easing of restrictions since Chateau's pandemic-driven lockdown was put in place March 14.

The reopening, according to Chateau's president and CEO Keith Boeller, is a limited one and applies only to the community's independent living (I/L) residents.

"Each I/L resident has identified up to four visitors with a maximum of two visitors per resident at any (one) time," said Boeller.

Chateau, opened in 1979, is non-denominational but traces its roots to Cape Girardeau's First Presbyterian Church, which provided feasibility study funding to look into creating a Christian-based senior living community.

Today, Chateau has 150 independent living residents.

Boeller added that all permitted visitors will be asked "appropriate screening questions along with a temperature check."