NewsDecember 11, 2021

COVID-19 patient assaults nurse at local hospital; Charges pending, no serious injuries

Charges are pending against an adult male being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Cape Girardeau after he assaulted a female nurse Friday morning. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a local hospital for a report of a nurse assaulted by a patient around 9:15 a.m...

Brooke Holford
Cpl. Richard Couch wears one of the department's new Getac body cameras Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Cpl. Richard Couch wears one of the department's new Getac body cameras Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Charges are pending against an adult male being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Cape Girardeau after he assaulted a female nurse Friday morning.

Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a local hospital for a report of a nurse assaulted by a patient around 9:15 a.m.

“Upon scene, officers discovered that an adult male COVID patient struck a female nurse with an open hand while she was treating him,” Hann said. “The nurse had a small red mark on her neck from the assault but she was not seriously injured.”

The officer on scene said the suspect’s motives for the assault were unclear.

Charges are pending and the suspect was not physically arrested as he is COVID-positive and receiving oxygen, Hann said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

