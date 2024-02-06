Charges are pending against an adult male being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in Cape Girardeau after he assaulted a female nurse Friday morning.
Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a local hospital for a report of a nurse assaulted by a patient around 9:15 a.m.
“Upon scene, officers discovered that an adult male COVID patient struck a female nurse with an open hand while she was treating him,” Hann said. “The nurse had a small red mark on her neck from the assault but she was not seriously injured.”
The officer on scene said the suspect’s motives for the assault were unclear.
Charges are pending and the suspect was not physically arrested as he is COVID-positive and receiving oxygen, Hann said.
