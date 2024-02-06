COVID-19 outbreak in Advance nursing facility leaves one dead

There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Stoddard County, Missouri. An outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Advance is responsible for 14 of those cases.

One resident died as a result of the outbreak, Stoddard County Health Center officials announced Thursday evening.

Most of those who tested positive were vaccinated within the last six months, according to Ben Godwin, director of Stoddard County Health Center. Of the 15, 10 were vaccinated and two had their first dose. Only one of the residents had not been vaccinated, and they were not the resident who died.

The health center sent samples of each of the positive cases to a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) lab to determine which variant of COVID-19 the residents and staff members contracted. As of press time, officials had not received test results.

Godwin said most of those who contracted the virus at the nursing facility are doing well. Only one is hospitalized.

Officials said they are working dilligently with the facility and are taking measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

The 33 cases contrast the the county's previous normal of about five to 10 active cases. The county has kept that average for the last five months, Godwin said.