A year ago, all area schools shut down for what they thought was going to be a few weeks. It turned into the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We left school, not knowing we wouldn't see each other again," said Paul Unterreiner, Notre Dame Regional High School assistant principal. "Not knowing the seniors are going to miss out on prom, Project Prom, the other senior activities that we would normally do. And it was painful for us to see them miss out on that, but it was even more painful for them to miss out on those things."
After the shutdowns, online, virtual learning became a major component of schools, and faculty, staff, students and parents all had to pitch in to make students' education possible in the new environment.
"It's taken a lot of effort and a lot of thought on my faculty and staff," said Neil Glass, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent. "They have really stepped up and went above and beyond, in my book, to make sure these students have the education that they deserve. And it's not just education, it's also a hot meal. It's love and support. It's social well being, emotional well being, just riding the gamut really."
The pandemic brought out the best in many people.
"It's been a huge learning process, but [the pandemic] made us stronger as a district and team to know that, no matter how hard things get, we can do hard things," Scott City Elementary principal Keisha Panagos said.
Jackson Senior High School principal Seth Harrell concurred.
"Really, everybody has kind of stepped up to the challenge. People know what has been going on and they have been very receptive to change knowing it's best for our school and our community," he said.
And as the school year came to a close, traditional year-end activities had to be canceled, postponed or modified, such as graduation ceremonies that were drive-through or held outdoors with limited capacity.
But as a new year came into view, schools had to plan and adjust for a hybrid system of learning, with in-person and online classes.
At the start of the current academic year, 566 students registered for the Jackson School District's completely virtual learning system, Ignite Online. For the Cape Girardeau schools' Tigers@Home virtual learning program, a total of 1,213 students signed up in the fall. About 30 students in the Scott City School District learned virtually at first.
"My biggest worry this year was not being able to connect with the kids," said Shannon Clubb, a first-grade teacher with Blanchard Elementary School. "If we can't connect with them, we can't reach them. We need to let them know that they are loved, and that's hard virtually. So, that actually was not a problem because I'm basically invited into their homes every single day, which has kind of opened my eyes to the challenges, both our kids and our families face."
Overall, Clubb said it is a challenging and humbling experience to teach virtually. She said she realized she makes more mistakes with the technology on her end than she would have thought, while also trying to help her students get their best education that they and their parents sometimes struggle to use, too.
"I do appreciate the parents. A lot of them didn't know what they were signing up for, they just wanted to keep their kid safe, and they've really stepped up," Clubb said.
When area schools opened for in-person classes, it came with new guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus, such as social distancing and mask wearing. Events and things that used to be common at school had to be modified as to not overcrowd and to create social distance.
Notre Dame principal Tim Garner said the way he sees it, the school currently has two groups of freshmen as the sophomores have not experienced this part of the school year because events were canceled or altered at this time last year.
"They just want to be here, be in school. They just want to experience the high school experience and experience time with each other. That has been our approach all year long," Garner said.
After winter break, area schools reported a decrease in virtual learning and an increase in in-person attendance. According to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian, 43.1% of Cape Girardeau's Tigers@Home students and 53.4% of Jackson's Ignite Online students opted for in-person instruction in 2021. Panagos said about half of online-learning students chose in-person learning for the new year in the Scott City district.
Even with a COVID-19 vaccine being distributed and local case numbers down, school officials agreed virtual learning isn't going away in the future.
"I don't foresee any virtual learning just disappearing when we go back to normal," Cape Girardeau's Glass said. "There's always going to be a place for it. We're going to continue to improve in that respect."
Clubb expressed her hopes for the Cape Girardeau schools.
"I would like to see all kids in classrooms when possible," she said. "We do our very best in virtual, but it is never going to duplicate instruction of a classroom. And we do have this academic gap now that we're working really hard to close, but I don't think that can happen if we remain virtual. So, I would like to see every kid possible back and then maybe virtual could continue on a limited basis or for children or families who have medical needs."
"These technologies available to [teachers], they don't replace what a master teacher is able to do, but they can complement what a good teacher is able to do," Notre Dame's Garner said.
At Jackson High, Harrell said, "We've been able to educate our students virtually this year, and so, moving forward, we don't know what that's going to look like yet, but we do feel like there is going to be an element here on out that virtual education will be here. And so, if that's something we can continue to incorporate into our school system and it's going to be beneficial for our students, then we will try to find a way to do so."
Garner and Unterreiner said they can see virtual learning being implemented at Notre Dame in the future for reasons other than a pandemic, such as inclement weather, and plan to keep up to date on it.
"Nothing replaces face-to-face learning, but it's a much better alternative than no learning," Garner said.
At Scott City Elementary, all 30 teachers became Google Certified Educators this year by undergoing 13 training modules and a three-hour test so they could better understand virtual learning technology moving forward, but Panagos also said having students attend class in person is best.
"[Students] need to have that school family, they need support, they need their teacher sitting in front of them, giving them that direct instruction and looking them in the eye, and making those connections," she said. "And I'm so proud of our state for opening our doors and letting our kids go to school."
Glass said, with all the tumult over the last year, people have expressed thanks for continuing educating students.
"I have been out in the community and they're so appreciative and thankful that Cape schools and the regional schools have been able to keep their doors open through all this," he said. "I think it's made a huge impact in the successes that we had in this community and keeping the doors open of businesses as well. We owe a lot of that to our teachers, coming in, persevering through this, and so they're really the unsung heroes in all this."
