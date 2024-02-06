A year ago, all area schools shut down for what they thought was going to be a few weeks. It turned into the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We left school, not knowing we wouldn't see each other again," said Paul Unterreiner, Notre Dame Regional High School assistant principal. "Not knowing the seniors are going to miss out on prom, Project Prom, the other senior activities that we would normally do. And it was painful for us to see them miss out on that, but it was even more painful for them to miss out on those things."

After the shutdowns, online, virtual learning became a major component of schools, and faculty, staff, students and parents all had to pitch in to make students' education possible in the new environment.

"It's taken a lot of effort and a lot of thought on my faculty and staff," said Neil Glass, Cape Girardeau School District superintendent. "They have really stepped up and went above and beyond, in my book, to make sure these students have the education that they deserve. And it's not just education, it's also a hot meal. It's love and support. It's social well being, emotional well being, just riding the gamut really."

The pandemic brought out the best in many people.

"It's been a huge learning process, but [the pandemic] made us stronger as a district and team to know that, no matter how hard things get, we can do hard things," Scott City Elementary principal Keisha Panagos said.

Jackson Senior High School principal Seth Harrell concurred.

"Really, everybody has kind of stepped up to the challenge. People know what has been going on and they have been very receptive to change knowing it's best for our school and our community," he said.

And as the school year came to a close, traditional year-end activities had to be canceled, postponed or modified, such as graduation ceremonies that were drive-through or held outdoors with limited capacity.

From left, Aja, 6, Renata and Ayden, 5, Kallambah react to a correct answer on Ayden's quiz while they learn remotely at their home Sept. 22 in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

The new year

Nell Holcomb teacher's aide Baylee Rowland, left, and Nell Holcomb fourth-grade teacher Laura Seyer, both of Jackson, handle meals for students April 8 at Nell Holcomb School District in Cape Girardeau. District superintendent Bleau Deckerd said meals, consisting of lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day, were being delivered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He said all students are eligible to receive the meals. Southeast Missourian file

But as a new year came into view, schools had to plan and adjust for a hybrid system of learning, with in-person and online classes.

At the start of the current academic year, 566 students registered for the Jackson School District's completely virtual learning system, Ignite Online. For the Cape Girardeau schools' Tigers@Home virtual learning program, a total of 1,213 students signed up in the fall. About 30 students in the Scott City School District learned virtually at first.

"My biggest worry this year was not being able to connect with the kids," said Shannon Clubb, a first-grade teacher with Blanchard Elementary School. "If we can't connect with them, we can't reach them. We need to let them know that they are loved, and that's hard virtually. So, that actually was not a problem because I'm basically invited into their homes every single day, which has kind of opened my eyes to the challenges, both our kids and our families face."

Overall, Clubb said it is a challenging and humbling experience to teach virtually. She said she realized she makes more mistakes with the technology on her end than she would have thought, while also trying to help her students get their best education that they and their parents sometimes struggle to use, too.

"I do appreciate the parents. A lot of them didn't know what they were signing up for, they just wanted to keep their kid safe, and they've really stepped up," Clubb said.

Jackson High students cheer on the players in "The Pit" at Sept. 4's home game versus Hillsboro. Sarah Yenesel

When area schools opened for in-person classes, it came with new guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus, such as social distancing and mask wearing. Events and things that used to be common at school had to be modified as to not overcrowd and to create social distance.