COVID-19 — One Year Later: Businesses adapt to pandemic pressures

To say businesses have faced some challenges during the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic would be a gross understatement.

With the possible exception of the Great Depression of the 1920s, business experts and economists generally agree (and many business owners know) there has never been a more tumultuous period for the nation's businesses than the past 12 months.

Stay-at-home orders and lockdowns aimed at shutting down the virus also shut down thousands of businesses — either temporarily or permanently — and cost millions of Americans their jobs.

And in Cape Girardeau County, the number of monthly applications for first-time unemployment benefits ballooned to more than 5,000 — 10 times the number of filings in a typical month — and the county's unemployment rate hit 9.5% in April, a 217% jump from the county's 3% jobless rate in late 2019.

Booming to shuttering overnight

"The year 2020 began with near full employment in Missouri with a booming economy," said Delores Rose, director of strategic communications with the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR). "Seemingly overnight, Missouri went from a booming economy to schools and businesses shuttering due to the pandemic."

The state's unemployment rate hit double digits in April, peaking at 10.2%, while the nation's jobless percentage mushroomed from 4.4% a year ago this month to 14.8% in April as much of the U.S. economy shut down.

In the months since then, the state, national and local economies have rebounded to a degree. However, the number of people in the nation's workforce is still significantly smaller than it was at the beginning of 2020 and many economists say it could take years before the economy gets back to "normal" ... whatever that is.

Tempest Southall of Cape Girardeau shops during a drive-through-only version of the Cape Riverfront Market on May 2 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau in downtown Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Still, Rose and others agree that from a business perspective, there have been some "positive" aspects to the pandemic.

"Little did any of us know (in early 2020) that the preparations made by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations' divisions in 2019 would be instrumental in steering DOLIR through the COVID-19 tumult," Rose said as she reflected on the yearlong (and ongoing) pandemic.

She explained how the labor department started "virtual" safety and health consultations for businesses to help them follow safety guidelines established by the federal government and created a shared-work program to allow employers to retain their skilled workforce while bringing employees back to work on a reduced schedule.

The labor department's workers' compensation division also switched to online hearings, assuring workers who had been injured on the job could receive benefits to help them return to work as quickly as possible.

A change accelerator

Missouri Department of Economic Development regional manager Shad Burner, formerly a vice president with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, agreed with Rose that in some ways the pandemic has brought about changes that have been good for business.

"COVID-19 has been a change accelerator for our businesses and our economy," he said. "There are many examples of businesses that have been discussing remote workforces for years, but managed to move to fully remote within a matter of days (when the pandemic started)."

By and large, Burner said, the pandemic has brought about changes in the way people go about their daily routines that otherwise would have taken years.

"We all have family and friends who never shopped online before and now have packages arriving on their doorsteps daily," he said. "Many of the long-term changes we will see (because of coronavirus) were already trends in the economy. COVID-19 just forced our hand."

The pandemic, Burner observed, has left "an indelible mark" on the nation's economy.

"Specifically in Missouri, we've seen a shift in consumer spending that has not yet been corrected," he said. "At the peak (of the pandemic), restaurant and hotel spending was down more than 60%. Conversely, all retail was up more than 20% due primarily to an increase in grocery spending and, of course, online shopping."

Consumer spending in January, he said, was "relatively level," up 1.6% compared January 2020, two months before the pandemic began.

"In Southeast Missouri in particular, many communities experienced an overall increase in retail sales throughout the pandemic," he said.

That increase was notable in Cape Girardeau County where the county's half-cent sales tax set a record in 2020, generating nearly $7.8 million during the year based on taxable sales of more than $1.5 billion. The county's use tax on out-of-state purchases and online commerce also fed about $1.8 million into the county's treasury last year, nearly 40% more than it did in 2019.

Generally speaking, Burner said businesses throughout Southeast Missouri "have been incredibly resilient" during the pandemic.

"Many people saw their favorite restaurant quickly pivot to add smoother takeout or delivery options, but what very few saw was activity happening behind the scenes," he said. "For instance, several Southeast Missouri manufacturers quickly instituted distancing in their facilities and created workforce groups (that) allowed for a limited quarantine in the event a case occurred at their facility."

Accommodating consumer demands

Schnucks in Cape Girardeau is an example of a grocery business that fared well during the pandemic.