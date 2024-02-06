Mid-March 2020 brought every imaginable sector of the economy to a sudden stop as the pandemic began to take hold in the United States.

Religious communities were not immune to the virus’ effects.

Kevin Barron, pastor of Perryville and Crossroads United Methodist (UMC) churches, remembers the time frame precisely.

“On March 15, we were meeting for worship in-person and by the 22nd we were online,” Barron said.

“We started an online option just one week before the pandemic shut us down,” said Joe Rowley, pastor of Emanuel United Church of Christ (UCC) in Jackson since 2015.

Both congregations are once again meeting in their respective sanctuaries while continuing to offer virtual worship.

Two churches maintaining a total online presence until March 28, Palm Sunday, are First Presbyterian and Westminster churches (PCUSA), both in Cape Girardeau.

“We had reopened for a couple of weeks and then shut down again in November,” said the Rev. Ellen Gurnon, who first began her service in Cape Girardeau in 2017.

“We’re acutely aware that we have older congregations, with 70-80% of the folks at First Pres, for example, over the age of 70,” she added.

When sanctuary worship resumes, Gurnon said, COVID will continue to be taken with the utmost seriousness in her churches despite falling case numbers, the repeal of the county mask order and the increasing availability of vaccine doses.

“We will continue to mask, we’ll keep social distancing protocol and we won’t have any congregational singing,” she added, mindful of how easily the virus may be spread by breath.

Attendance

“We’re getting around 65% of our pre-pandemic numbers in the sanctuary,” said Emanuel UCC’s Rowley, explaining that adding in virtual worshipers “may put us a little ahead of where we were pre-pandemic.”

Perryville UMC’s Barron said the response is similar in his churches.

“I’d say about half to two-thirds of our pre-COVID attendance has come back inside the building,” said Barron, who has pastored the two congregations since 2017.

Barron noted as many as 10 of his parishioners also receive “old school” delivery of Sunday morning worship.

“We have a call-in option,” he said, “with people calling the church at worship time and literally listening in on their personal phones.”