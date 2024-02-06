COVID-19 forcing some jails, police departments in Missouri to close

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The coronavirus surge is creating problems for Missouri police departments and sheriff's offices, forcing some to temporarily close to the public and prompting others to relocate jail inmates.

Springfield police on Monday shut down the lobby of the police station, citing "a staffing shortage, made worse recently due to the impact of COVID-19," according to a news release. It wasn't clear how many employees have the virus. A spokeswoman said she did not immediately have that information.

St. Louis County Police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said 108 of the department's 1,293 employees have tested positive since the onset of the pandemic. In Kansas City, 195 police employees of 1,396 tested have had the virus, spokesman Jacob Becchina said. St. Louis police declined to disclose information on employee health.

Smaller departments are feeling the impact, too. COVID-19 illnesses and quarantines left the Howard County Sheriff's Department with just one part-time and two full-time deputies, so the sheriff's office has been closed since Thanksgiving, Presiding Commissioner Jeremiah Johnmeyer said. The available deputies are still working from their cars and homes.

The central Missouri county also transferred its roughly 10 inmates to nearby Cooper County.

"We only had one inmate that tested positive," Johnmeyer said. "But our staff -- several of them tested positive so we didn't have the manpower to run the jail."