COVID-19 deaths rise by 2; cases high in Scott County

Scott County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, as the county remains one of the state’s virus hotspots.
The two Scott County victims were in the 60s and 70s age groups. The deaths pushed the county’s pandemic total to 103. Total virus cases in the county were 5,583 as of Friday — with 36 new cases since the county’s last update — and officials reported 490 active cases in the county Friday.
The county’s active cases total has been the highest in the region, despite its population being smaller than some nearby counties.
According to officials at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, confirmed virus cases increased by 42 from Wednesday to Friday. Probable cases increased 24. Combined, the county’s virus case count for the pandemic is 12,366. As of Friday, there were 363 active virus cases in the county, and 149 county residents have died because of the virus.
Stoddard County, Missouri, health officials reported 24 new cases since Wednesday, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 4,868. There were 111 active cases in the county as of Friday, and throughout the pandemic, 93 county residents have died because of the virus.
Officials in Bollinger County, Missouri, reported an increase of 41 confirmed cases (1,605) and six probable cases (311) since their Wednesday update. Total confirmed and probable cases totaled 1,916 as of Friday. There were 116 active cases in the county Friday, but the virus death toll remained 22.
Health officials in Perry County, Missouri, reported 75 new cases in the past week. According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services’ dashboard, the county has tallied 2,811 confirmed cases, 91 probable cases and 32 virus-related deaths throughout the course of the pandemic. As of Thursday, there were 136 active cases in the county, officials said.
At Southeast Missouri State University, officials reported 29 active cases (27 students and two employees) Friday, down from 32 the previous day. Those in on-campus quarantine/isolation dropped from six to five.
