COVID-19 deaths rise by 2; cases high in Scott County

Scott County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, as the county remains one of the state’s virus hotspots.

The two Scott County victims were in the 60s and 70s age groups. The deaths pushed the county’s pandemic total to 103. Total virus cases in the county were 5,583 as of Friday — with 36 new cases since the county’s last update — and officials reported 490 active cases in the county Friday.

The county’s active cases total has been the highest in the region, despite its population being smaller than some nearby counties.

According to officials at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, confirmed virus cases increased by 42 from Wednesday to Friday. Probable cases increased 24. Combined, the county’s virus case count for the pandemic is 12,366. As of Friday, there were 363 active virus cases in the county, and 149 county residents have died because of the virus.