NewsApril 17, 2021
COVID-19 death reported in Cape Co.
Cape Girardeau County health officials reported the county's 134 COVID-19 death Friday. The patient was in the 80-89 age bracket, according to the county's public health center. The virus-related death was the first since early March. County officials reported six new virus cases, pushing the county's total number of cases to 9,407. As of Friday, there were 19 active cases in the county...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported the county's 134 COVID-19 death Friday.

The patient was in the 80-89 age bracket, according to the county's public health center. The virus-related death was the first since early March.

County officials reported six new virus cases, pushing the county's total number of cases to 9,407. As of Friday, there were 19 active cases in the county.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vaccine clinics set

Saint Francis Healthcare System will be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in several locations next week.

The clinics will be:

  • Wednesday -- Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 2
  • Thursday -- Farmington Physician Associates, 515 Maple Valley Drive, Farmington, Missouri
  • Friday -- at Saint Francis Health Center-Poplar Bluff, 225 Physicians Park Drive, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

An appointment is required. To schedule, call (573) 381-5958. For more information, visit www.sfmc.net/COVID19.

Local News
