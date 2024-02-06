COVID-19 death reported in Cape Co.

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported the county's 134 COVID-19 death Friday.
The patient was in the 80-89 age bracket, according to the county's public health center. The virus-related death was the first since early March.
County officials reported six new virus cases, pushing the county's total number of cases to 9,407. As of Friday, there were 19 active cases in the county.
Saint Francis Healthcare System will be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in several locations next week.
The clinics will be:
An appointment is required. To schedule, call (573) 381-5958. For more information, visit www.sfmc.net/COVID19.