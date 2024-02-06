COVID-19 cases surging in Cape, Scott counties

Cape Girardeau County was placed in the high risk category for COVID-19 Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Risk categories for the county are determined by the CDC using data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services. The upgrade to high risk means the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public places and taking extra precautions if immunocompromised. Scott County is also in the high-risk category.

Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department, said doing so is a personal choice and urged those with questions to seek advice from their health care provider.

The county has had 218 new coronavirus cases from July 7 to July 13, equating to 277 cases per 100,000 people. Since the county has more than 200 cases per 100,000 people and more than 10 new COVID admissions per 100,000 in the last week, it meets the high risk criteria. It has 13.5.

John Freeze, president of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board of trustees, said he was "a little disappointed" but not shocked by the classification.

"With the new variant, I mean, numbers are going up, and it didn't surprise me that we're moving up. It didn't surprise me that we have moved up to that high level," Freeze said.