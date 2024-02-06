All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJuly 15, 2021
COVID-19 cases rise in Stoddard County; governor encourages state-wide vaccinations
As COVID-19 rates rise across Southwest Missouri, active cases continue to climb in Stoddard County. The Southeast Missourian reported July 3 that Stoddard County had 33 active cases. There are now 59, according to data released Wednesday from Stoddard County Public Health Center, rising from 43 on Monday to 59 Wednesday...
Monica Obradovic

As COVID-19 rates rise across Southwest Missouri, active cases continue to climb in Stoddard County.

The Southeast Missourian reported July 3 that Stoddard County had 33 active cases. There are now 59, according to data released Wednesday from Stoddard County Public Health Center, rising from 43 on Monday to 59 Wednesday.

An outbreak at an Advance, Missouri, nursing facility resulted in several cases. Two residents of the facility have died, according to an announcement from the health center.

Ben Godwin, director of the health center, told the Southeast Missourian earlier this month the center sent samples of each of the nursing facility's positive cases to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). The DHSS will determine from the samples whether those in the nursing facility were sick with the delta variant, a more contagious strain of COVID-19. A representative of the Stoddard County Public Health Center said Wednesday morning they may not receive results from the DHSS for up to three weeks.

According to data from the DHSS, an estimated 28.5% of Stoddard County's residents have started the vaccination process.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vaccine hesitancy

While in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson said officials expected some COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the state and will continue to encourage Missourians to take one of the available vaccines for the virus.

"This is nothing we didn't think was going to happen," he said. "Now, we didn't know about the delta variant, but we knew there was going to be hesitancy to take the vaccine. So, the thing we can do from the state level is promote it as much as we can without forcing people to take the vaccine."

Parson said about 55% of the state's population has been vaccinated or has initiated vaccination. He said that percentage climbs to 80% for those 65 and older.

The governor touted the availability of vaccine doses.

"The good news is, you walk by a vaccine almost every day, whether it is in a pharmacy, whether it is in a health care center ... whether it is in a Walmart," he said. "You have the opportunity to get the vaccine if you so choose. So we have to encourage the people who are willing to do it to do it, but you also have to realize there is a risk involved. And, I think it's important to remember, it's not just yourself but other people around you."

Stoddard County Public Health Center hosts frequent vaccine clinics. View clinic times and make vaccine appointments at www.stoddardcountyhealth.com.

Editor Rick Fahr contributed to this story.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy