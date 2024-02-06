COVID-19 cases rise among young adult-age groups

COVID-19 cases have risen steadily across the country in the last few weeks, with some age groups seeing their highest rates of hospitalizations yet.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every age group under 50 across the U.S. beat its previous record for hospitalizations in the last two weeks.

The situation is not much different locally, according to Autumn Grim, an epidemiologist and assistant director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

COVID-19 cases among younger age groups have increased significantly in the last month, she said.

Grim attributes the spike in cases to the delta variant.

"We're all concerned we might become the next Springfield," Grim said, referring to the high number of cases in Southwest Missouri over the last few months. "We don't want that, but it's a possibility with this particular variant because of the transmissibility."

Grim explained the delta variant's transmissibility with how many people one COVID-positive person could spread the virus to. People sick with other variants may infect two or three people, she said, while those sick with the delta variant could spread the virus to from six to 10 people.

"It's just so contagious," she said.

Grim added people aged 65 and older are far more vaccinated than younger generations. Upwards of 70% to 80% of people aged 65 and older are vaccinated. Younger groups total to 30% or less, according to Grim.

The delta variant has the same level of transmissibility across all age groups, she said. However, in Cape Girardeau County, those aged 20 to 29 have frequently led the county in cases.