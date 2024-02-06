All sections
NewsApril 4, 2020

COVID-19 cases remain at 15 in Cape Girardeau County; Perry County cases at 21; 7 each in Scott and Stoddard counties

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, according to the county's Public Health Center. The number of positive cases remained at 15. Testing numbers continued to increase. Saint Francis Medical Center reported testing a total of 509 individuals, with seven positive results and 178 negative results...

Southeast Missourian
Detail of coronavirus test sample
Detail of coronavirus test sample

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, according to the county's Public Health Center.

The number of positive cases remained at 15.

Testing numbers continued to increase.

Saint Francis Medical Center reported testing a total of 509 individuals, with seven positive results and 178 negative results.

Southeast Hospital reported 141 total tests, two positive cases and 62 negative.

Cross Trails Medical Center reported 28 tests, no positive results and 12 negative.

Other health care providers in the county reported a total of six positive cases, with an unknown number of tests administered and negative results.

The discrepancy in total tests administered and results is because of the multiday lag in processing the tests.

Other Missouri county positive cases as of Friday were:

  • Bollinger, 1;
  • Perry, 21;
  • Scott, 7;
  • Stoddard, 7.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, there were 2,113 confirmed cases in Missouri, with 19 deaths reported and 21,191 state residents having been tested.

The Illinois counties of Union and Alexander have not reported any positive cases.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

