No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, according to the county's Public Health Center.

The number of positive cases remained at 15.

Testing numbers continued to increase.

Saint Francis Medical Center reported testing a total of 509 individuals, with seven positive results and 178 negative results.

Southeast Hospital reported 141 total tests, two positive cases and 62 negative.

Cross Trails Medical Center reported 28 tests, no positive results and 12 negative.