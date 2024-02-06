COVID-19 cases in Mo. reach highest level since January

O’FALLON, Mo. — Missouri’s health department on Thursday reported the highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases since the dead of winter, and the association representing the state’s hospitals is warning the health care system is potentially on the brink of a crisis.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services cited 2,302 newly confirmed cases of the virus, the largest one-day count since mid-January, as the delta variant continues to spread in a state with one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates. Hospitalizations ticked up statewide by 47 to 1,331, as did the number of patients in intensive care units, rising by 19 to 409.

Nearly half of the ICU patients — 196 — are hospitalized in Southwestern Missouri. Greene County and Springfield leaders are asking the state to fund an alternative care site since hospitals in Springfield are near capacity.

Health officials issued a “hotspot advisory” Thursday noting a surge in COVID-19 cases in Greene, Jasper, McDonald, Newton and Barry counties, Joplin and surrounding areas.

State health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said officials in the agency “are identifying available resources and options to meet the needs of our southwest communities, including matching resources to the request we received yesterday evening from Springfield.”

Katie Towns, interim department director for Greene County and Springfield, said it isn’t known where the alternative care site would be. Options include dorms, a hotel or some other large space.

Despite the surge in cases, “we haven’t seen a significant increase” in vaccinations, Towns said.

The Missouri Hospital Association, in its weekly COVID-19 update, called the situation in Southwestern Missouri “dire” and said signals for the rest of Missouri are “foreboding.” Statewide, hospitalizations are up 112% from late May lows, though still far below the winter peak of nearly 3,000.