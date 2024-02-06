All sections
NewsApril 25, 2020

COVID-19 cases grow in Scott, Bollinger and Perry counties

Several area counties reported a slight increase in COVID-19 cases Friday. Scott, Bollinger and Perry counties each recorded one additional case. Scott County's total is 60, while Bollinger County has four positive cases, and Perry County now has 39...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
National Cancer Institute

Several area counties reported a slight increase in COVID-19 cases Friday.

Scott, Bollinger and Perry counties each recorded one additional case.

Scott County's total is 60, while Bollinger County has four positive cases, and Perry County now has 39.

Cape Girardeau's cases remained at 43, and Stoddard County's cases remained at 19.

In Cape Girardeau County, eight people remain hospitalized because of the virus. Eighteen of the cases involve Jackson residents, while 14 affect Cape Girardeau residents. The remaining 11 are elsewhere in the county.

In Illinois, Union County's positive cases grew by one to seven, while Alexander County was still reporting two cases.

