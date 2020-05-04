COVID-19 cases grow by seven in Union County, Illinois

An Illinois county across the Mississippi River from Cape Girardeau has been among the region’s COVID-19 hotspots in recent days.
Union County, Illinois, added seven more positive cases Sunday, bringing its total to 28.
No other county in the region added new COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Sunday.
Positive cases as of Sunday in Missouri counties were: Cape Girardeau (49); Scott (76); Bollinger (4); Perry (43); and Stoddard (20).
Alexander County, Illinois, is reporting four positive cases.
