Cousin of late Emmett Till to speak at SEMO

Wheeler Parker, author, activist and cousin of the late Emmett Till, will be on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau for two speaking events next week.

Parker will discuss the events surrounding Till's death from his eyewitness account, his involvement in the development and passing of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act and his life's work toward multicultural democracy.

Parker will speak at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, and 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Both events are open to students and community members and will be held in the Dempster Hall auditorium.

Dana Branson, associate professor in the Criminal Justice, Social Work and Sociology department, called Parker a "living legend".