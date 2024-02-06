Courthouse revises COVID-19 restrictions

Activities at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will operate under "Phase One operational directives" beginning Monday morning, according to an administrative order issued Friday by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis.

The courthouse has been under a "Phase Zero" order since Sept. 18 after "one or more confirmed cases" of COVID-19 were identified among courthouse personnel.

The new order is in accordance with operational directives issued in July by the Missouri Supreme Court and states that "conditions are appropriate" to allow limited activities within the courthouse.