NewsOctober 3, 2020
Courthouse revises COVID-19 restrictions
Activities at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will operate under "Phase One operational directives" beginning Monday morning, according to an administrative order issued Friday by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Activities at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will operate under "Phase One operational directives" beginning Monday morning, according to an administrative order issued Friday by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis.

The courthouse has been under a "Phase Zero" order since Sept. 18 after "one or more confirmed cases" of COVID-19 were identified among courthouse personnel.

The new order is in accordance with operational directives issued in July by the Missouri Supreme Court and states that "conditions are appropriate" to allow limited activities within the courthouse.

Among provisions of the "Phase One" directive are that:

  • No person exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who has been exposed to a person exhibiting those symptoms may enter the facility.
  • Personnel will be positioned at every public entrance to turn away any person prohibited by the order from entering the building.
  • Aside from court personnel, only litigants, witnesses and attorneys will be admitted to the building. Family members and others must remain outside. Litigants who believe they cannot proceed without support should contact their attorneys to request a continuance. Media will be admitted upon "reasonable request."
  • A maximum of 10 people per public room is encouraged where possible. That number does not include court personnel in courtrooms.
  • Face masks must be work by staff and litigants and social distancing will be practiced.

The new operational directives will remain in effect until at least Oct. 16. Jury trials remain suspended through Oct. 31.

Local News
