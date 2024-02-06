All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 1, 2024

Court worker serving eviction notice, officer fatally shot in Independence, police say

INDEPENDENCE -- A court employee and a police officer were fatally shot Thursday after the court process server tried to serve an eviction notice at a home in Missouri, authorities said. A second officer was critically injured, but is expected to survive, police said...

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH ~ Associated Press
More than a dozen officers line up to escort the bodies of an Independence police officer and a Jackson County court worker to the medical examiner's office Thursday in Independence. Officer Cody Allen and process server Drexel Mack were fatally shot Thursday after Mack tried to serve an eviction notice.
More than a dozen officers line up to escort the bodies of an Independence police officer and a Jackson County court worker to the medical examiner's office Thursday in Independence. Officer Cody Allen and process server Drexel Mack were fatally shot Thursday after Mack tried to serve an eviction notice.Heather Hollingsworth ~ Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE -- A court employee and a police officer were fatally shot Thursday after the court process server tried to serve an eviction notice at a home in Missouri, authorities said.

A second officer was critically injured, but is expected to survive, police said.

Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman said Thursday afternoon at a news conference outside Centerpoint Medical Center that two of his police officers were met with gunfire while coming to the aid of Drexel Mack, the man who had been trying to serve the eviction notice.

Mack, or another civil process server also at the home, had called 911 saying Mack had been shot, Dustman said. The officers responded at about 1:10 p.m. and approached Mack to help him when someone shot at them, he said.

"I'm very tragically sorry to report that we lost one of our own," Dustman said, identifying the officer as Cody Allen, 35.

The second officer, whose name wasn't released, underwent surgery and is expected to recover, Dustman said. A third officer also "took gunshot rounds" and had minor injuries, the police chief said.

Dustman called Allen a hero and described the police department as a "broken family," over Allen's death.

"He always had a smile," Dustman said.

A man suspected in the shooting was in custody and sustained minor injuries, Corporal Justin Ewing with Missouri State Highway Patrol said during an earlier news conference.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Independence Police Department spokesperson Officer Jack Taylor said no details were immediately available about what exactly happened before the shootings began.

Mack, who was in his early 40s, had worked for Jackson County for over a decade, officials said.

"We are devastated that a court employee, who is a public servant, was shot by a member of the public while performing their job," Presiding Judge Jalilah Otto said in a statement. "Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our employee, our entire Court family, and the Independence Police Department."

More than a dozen officers lined up outside the hospital late Thursday afternoon to escort the bodies of the slain to the medical examiner's office. People hugged and consoled each other after the procession left.

Helicopter video from KMBC-TV earlier in the day showed emergency vehicles converged around a large, isolated house in the middle of a field. The area was a mixture of woods and farmland with a smattering of houses on multi-acre lots. A church was mixed in among the homes.

Kansas City Police Capt. Jake Becchina said in an email that tactical operations at the house ended by about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers searched the property to ensure the safety of investigators and other community members and found no one else inside the residence, he said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading an investigation.

Independence is a suburb of Kansas City, with about 122,000 residents.

___

Associated Press reporters Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington, Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, and Steve Karnowski in St. Paul, Minnesota, contributed to this story.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journ...
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of fo...
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training...
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy